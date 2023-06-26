Trainer explains mental benefits of working out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 stopped into the local YMCA to talk with multiple trainers about the mental and physical benefits of working out.

One said it makes you clearheaded and strong enough to take on whatever life throws your way.

“You know the weight loss is a bonus. But just the mental aspect and thinking clearly and all the rest that goes with that. It’s always a happy ending,” said Charlotte Hinson, a personal trainer and fitness instructor at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana.

“It’s a free way to get healing. And it bridges the mental and the physical aspect as well as emotional. And it just always works well. Nothing bad can happen if you try exercise.”

