Storms early followed by dangerous heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -It’s a bit of a noisy start across parts of the ArkLaTex as strong to severe storms continue to impact locations generally north of I-20. The main threat with these morning storms will be large hail and damaging wind. Storms will generally move southeast and could eventually impact places near Shreveport before they dissipate by mid morning.

Heading into the afternoon, the story becomes the dangerous heat once again as temperatures soar close to 100 in many areas. Feels like temperatures will be closer to 110 when you factor in the humidity. Once these morning storms moves out, we should see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon.

Later tonight, another complex of storms could develop across southwest Arkansas and then dive southeast, brushing our eastern Louisiana parishes as we head into early Tuesday morning.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and beyond, the much bigger story will be a dangerous heat wave developing across the region. Highs Tuesday will likely surpass 100 for many areas but of course it will feel hotter with the humidity.

By Wednesday and Thursday, near record setting highs are likely as the mercury soars to around 105 for many locations! The good news is that the humidity won’t be as high but it will still be dangerously hot. Try and limit your time outside this week if you can!

Long range forecast charts indicate that we could see a change in the pattern as we approach next weekend and the July 4th holiday that might bring cooler temperatures and better rain chances but this is still a long ways out and subject to change. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

