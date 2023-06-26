Getting Answers
SPD mourns K9 who died in line of duty due to heat

K9 Harrie died June 24, 2023.
K9 Harrie died June 24, 2023.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K9 officers.

On June 24 around 4:15 p.m., K9 handler, Sergeant Jeff Hammer and his K9, Harrie, responded to help officers finding suspects who ran away from a stolen car after a chase. Harrie tracked the suspects, and during the chase, sustained some sort of heat-related injury, SPD reports.

Harrie was rushed to the Animal Emergency Clinic, but efforts to save him were not successful.

K9 Harrie, 7, was a Belgian Malinois and had worked with SPD since January of 2018. Police say at one point during his life, Harries was considered a “lost cause”, but then, he was assigned to Sgt. Hammer, a long-time K9 handler and animal lover. With the help of trainers from the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Hammer was able to turn Harrie into an exceptional K9 officer who helped train other police dogs.

SPD says Harrie became one of the most sought after K9s in the area.

