SNAP recipients in a dozen Texas counties can apply for replacement benefits after severe storms

(WALB)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUSTIN (KSLA) - Information provided by the officer of Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott today (June 26) announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in a dozen Texas counties to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed in severe storms occurring June 14-16.

“Many Texas families across our state lost food because of severe weather that ravaged their communities earlier this month,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks to the hard work of HHSC, Texans impacted by severe storms and prolonged localized power outages can apply for replacement SNAP benefits so they can have fresh, healthy food to eat.”

[RELATED: Automatic SNAP replacement benefits approved for Bossier, Caddo, and DeSoto parishes due to storm-related power outages]

“For families that have been impacted by the recent storms, these replacement food benefits will help provide some peace of mind,” said HHSC Chief Program and Services Officer Michelle Alletto.

SNAP recipients residing in the following counties are eligible to receive replacement benefits: Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Ochiltree, Panola, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.

Eligible Texans can request replacement food benefits by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option 8 or by downloading Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits) on the HHSC website. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839.

SNAP recipients with food lost or destroyed by the storms on June 14-16 must apply for replacement benefits by July 14. Replacement benefits will be placed on recipients’ Lone Star Cards within two business days. For more information, visit HHSC’s Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Texas. Those in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or can use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select option 1.

