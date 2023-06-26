Registered sex offender sentenced to 90 years for child porn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An Oil City man was sentenced in on child pornography charges on Monday, June 26.

Anthony Joseph Remedes, 39, pleaded guilty to the three charges in April 2023. During sentencing, he was given 30 years for each charge at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Remedes admitted to possessing three videos of juveniles under the age of 13 performing sexual acts with adults. He was already a registered sex offender for a 2016 conviction of attempted possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

The investigation started with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and was then handed over to Louisiana State Police. Remedes was contacted by troopers and confessed to watching child porn with juveniles as young as one year old.

