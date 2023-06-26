Getting Answers
Over a dozen area NFL stars, and campers takeover Shreveport's Independence Stadium

Annual 318 Takeover Football Camp sees players connect with campers
Area NFL greats takeover Independence Stadium in Shreveport
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “You just get that home feeling, " says Cowboys quarterback and Haughton High School alum, Dak Prescott. “You see a lot of familiar faces over here, and people. To be here at Independence Stadium where I played multiple games at each level of my career it’s exciting.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signs shirt for camper
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signs shirt for camper(KSLA)

Home is where the heart is, and for one special afternoon, it’s where some of the area’s best connected with future football stars.

“Oh, this is where we’re from, " says Bills cornerback, and Green Oaks High School alum Tre’Davious White. It’s a special thing to get 15 NFL guys from the same area and we’re all connected in the same way, to be here at the same time.”

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White watches campers during 318 Takeover
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White watches campers during 318 Takeover(KSLA)

The 318 took over Independence Stadium by holding a youth football clinic.

“I don’t know every one of them, " says Buccaneers line backer and North Webster High School alum, Devin White. “But, I know we can touch them just by being here. They put this together. Thank you to the NFL moms. They were thinking about other people’s kids. You know they were just enjoying the success of their own kids. They thought about other people’s kids. That was real big.”

Devin White at the 318 Takeover football camp
Devin White at the 318 Takeover football camp(KSLA)

Of course, stats, wins and losses don’t matter. But, seeing the youth get special training from the best of the best is a victory for Shreveport.

“I’m grinning from ear to ear because of the young people that get a chance to work with these players, " says Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “These are heroes to them and it’s a great event for our community.”

Player talking to camper during 318 Takeover
Player talking to camper during 318 Takeover(KSLA)

While these 15 NFL stars are superheroes to the youth, they’ll forever be champions here at home.

Eagles corner back Greedy Williams having fun at 318 Takeover camp
Eagles corner back Greedy Williams having fun at 318 Takeover camp(KSLA)

“It’s a dream come true, " says Leontine Ruffin, grandmother of Tre’Davious White. “Emotional. Just so proud of [Tre’Davious] don’t know what to do.”

