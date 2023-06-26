Natchitoches Police investigating shooting on July Street

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on June 24 around 7:59 p.m. on July Street.

Police arrived at the scene after multiple calls about gunshots in the area. Officers learned that a juvenile victim was transported by personal vehicle to a local medical facility. The victim had one gunshot wound and was released from the hospital after treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

