Natchitoches: A+ Coalition STEAM Grant now accepting applications

Applications open through July
(Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Dustin Dauzat
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The A+ Coalition, an initiative of the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce, is proud to offer the opportunity to apply for a STEAM in Education grant to all Natchitoches Parish educators.

Up to $7,000 will be awarded for innovative STEAM initiatives used to advance learning and enhance the skills of students. The A+ Coalition will close applications on July 31, 2023. Applicants must be currently employed by a school in Natchitoches Parish, serving students in Pre-K through 12th grade in an educational setting. Any educator may apply, and the number of applications is not limited. All applications must be preapproved by the school Principal. The grant will be awarded in early August 2023.

Educators can access the application at natchitocheschamber.com/steamgrant.

The A+ Coalition brings business and education professionals together to advance education in Natchitoches Parish. The Chamber recognizes the importance of education to the success and growth of our community and understands that the responsibility lies not only on the shoulders of our educators but on the entire community at large. The A+ Coalition aims to offer a platform for organizations and individuals to get involved, stay informed, and give their time and resources to make an impact on education in Natchitoches Parish. Learn more about the impact of this Chamber initiative at APlusCoalition.com

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to its mission to champion business, connect community, and cultivate growth in Natchitoches Parish. Learn more about the Chamber at NatchitochesChamber.com

Copyright 2023 Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce. All rights reserved.

