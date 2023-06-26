Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself

McCOMB, MS. (KALB) - The McComb Police Department in Mississippi has released the charges brought against 25-year-old Danny Prenell, Jr., the pastor of Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Pineville who police believe shot his wife and then himself on Wednesday, June 21.

MPD Chief Juan Cloy told KALB that Prenell faces one count of aggravated domestic violence, disturbing a business and disorderly conduct. Chief Cloy would not disclose why Prenell was not facing an attempted murder charge.

Mugshot of Danny Prenell, Jr. (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

Officers responded to the Hampton Inn in McComb on June 21 where Prenell had shot his wife, then himself while their children were present. Both were taken to the Univerisity of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment and according to Chief Cloy, Prenell’s wife is in stable condition. Prenell also survived his injuries and is in the custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Two strips of police tape block a hallway on the first floor of the Hampton Inn and Suites in McComb after a shooting was reported in the building at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. On the floor behind the police tape, towels, a pillow and what looks like blood are visible. ((Carrie Cheung | Enterprise-Journal))

The Prenell’s children were put in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, according to Chief Cloy.

Court records indicate that Prenell has a history of domestic violence against his wife. In 2016, she filed a “petition for protection from abuse” against Prenell in Rapides Parish. In that petition, she detailed instances where Prenell was violent with her, saying “I’ve been constantly getting beaten by my husband and I fear for the life of myself and my unborn child.” She goes on to say that Prenell often pointed guns and threatened to kill her.

Before becoming the pastor at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, Prenell was a deputy with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office starting in June 2022 until his resignation in December 2022. According to RPSO Chief of Staff Tommy Carnline, Prenell was assigned to the Corrections Division.

MPD shared that the investigation of the shooting remains ongoing. So far, a hearing date has not been set for the charges Prenell is currently facing.

