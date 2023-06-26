Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with 15-year-old

Otha Green
Otha Green(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department was contacted on June 17 in connection to a sexual assault.

Police were told that a 15-year-old victim had been sexually assaulted by a known registered sex offender. After investigating, 39-year-old Otha Green was later arrested and charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of sexual battery.

