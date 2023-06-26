Man accused of stealing catalytic converter, trying to disarm a police officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is accused of stealing a catalytic converter and trying to disarm a police officer.

BOOKED: Anthony Lee Briskey, 45, of Shreveport, two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and one count each of resisting an officer by force, disarming a peace officer, theft and being a probation fugitive. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anthony Lee Briskey remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where online records show the 45-year-old was booked at 8:43 p.m. Sunday (June 25) on two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and one count each of:

resisting an officer by force,

disarming a peace officer,

theft, and,

being a probation fugitive.

His bonds total $31,500.

Shreveport police had arrested Briskey at 2 a.m. Sunday and booked him into the City Jail at 3:33 a.m. as a fugitive and on one count each of:

theft of a catalytic converter or engine control module,

resisting with force/violence, and,

attempted disarming of a peace officer.

Police say it was about 1:55 a.m. Sunday when patrol officers were called to a theft in progress in the 4200 block of Greenwood Road. While en route, officers were informed that a witness could see someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.

As officers arrived, the alleged thief ran but was eventually caught. He resisted arrest and tried to disarm an officer, leading the officer to deploy a Taser to take the individual into custody.

