Man accused of stealing catalytic converter, trying to disarm a police officer
Officer deployed a Taser to take him into custody, authorities report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is accused of stealing a catalytic converter and trying to disarm a police officer.
Anthony Lee Briskey remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where online records show the 45-year-old was booked at 8:43 p.m. Sunday (June 25) on two counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and one count each of:
- resisting an officer by force,
- disarming a peace officer,
- theft, and,
- being a probation fugitive.
His bonds total $31,500.
Shreveport police had arrested Briskey at 2 a.m. Sunday and booked him into the City Jail at 3:33 a.m. as a fugitive and on one count each of:
- theft of a catalytic converter or engine control module,
- resisting with force/violence, and,
- attempted disarming of a peace officer.
Police say it was about 1:55 a.m. Sunday when patrol officers were called to a theft in progress in the 4200 block of Greenwood Road. While en route, officers were informed that a witness could see someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.
As officers arrived, the alleged thief ran but was eventually caught. He resisted arrest and tried to disarm an officer, leading the officer to deploy a Taser to take the individual into custody.
