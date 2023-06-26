Getting Answers
LSU fans look to game 3 after an upsetting loss in Omaha

During game 2 of the College World Series Finals, the crowd at Ivar’s Sports Bar & Grill thinned out as the Florida Gator’s score rose high above the LSU Tigers
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During game 2 of the College World Series Finals, the crowd at Ivar’s Sports Bar & Grill thinned out as the Florida Gator’s score rose high above the LSU Tigers.

“So obviously today didn’t go as we expected but tomorrow, there may be a Paul Skenes, there may be a Thatcher Hurd and there may be a championship,” said Zachary Prevot as he watched the game.

Dreaming of a win, these fans are hoping to see the tiger’s star pitchers return to the mound for game 3.

The huge crowd of cheering LSU fans during the College World Series, has been awesome to see for the folks who work at Ivar’s.

“I feel like everyone has come out for the games,” said Devon Jones, a bartender at Ivar’s. “It’s been amazing, cheerful. It’s been stressing us out a little bit but you know, we have a good batting cage and we’re doing our thing.”

He’s like many tiger fans, hoping the team will push forward during the final game.

“We know what tomorrow holds so we know we can bounce back,” said Jones. “The team has a little dog in them.”

Other fans at Ivar’s gave their predictions for the game that could secure LSU baseball a national championship.

“I’m going 7-2 LSU,” said Prevot. “I don’t even know, we’re going to win this,” said Haley Baker while a friend yelled out “5-3 LSU.”

