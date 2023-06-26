Getting Answers
Homer High offering counseling following death of student

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT
HOMER, La. (KSLA) - The Homer community is mourning the loss of a young student.

On Friday, June 23, Ja’Kerion Calome, who played on Homer High School’s football team, passed away. Now, the school is offering professional counseling services to students. Those in need can receive those services Monday, June 26 beginning at 8 a.m.

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE SCHOOL

“Our hearts are heavy after suffering the loss of one of our students, Ja’Kerion Calome. We recognize that losing a classmate, friend, and teammate is a hard situation for a young adult to process. Professional counseling services will be available for students beginning this Monday at 8:00AM.

We will cautiously proceed with EOC re-testing with care and compassion for each individual student, understanding that rescheduling is an option for students in need. ALL of our prayers are with Ja’Kerion’s family and friends.”

It's National Eat at a Food Truck Day!
