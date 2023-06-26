Home struck by lightning, trees down after storm passes through ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Severe storms blew through the ArkLaTex on the morning of Monday, June 26.

Several severe storm warnings were issued and the strong winds left some damage behind.

Lightning struck a home in the 400 block of Stephenson Street just after 7:30 a.m. Thankfully, the home didn’t catch fire and firefighters made sure the home was safe for residents to re-enter.

Autoplay Caption

Officials responded to a home on Pierremont Road after a large tree collapsed on a home. Firefighters cut power to the home to prevent any fires. The resident was able to make it out ok, however, there is significant damage to the house.

This comes just over a week after a tornado hit the area and left many homes damaged and without power.

Damaging winds associated with storms that moved across parts of the ArkLaTex

SUBMIT PICTURES OF DAMAGE BELOW>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.