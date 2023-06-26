Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Good Cravingz serves delicious eats on National Eat at a Food Truck Day

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday, June 26 is National Eat at a Food Truck Day!

It’s the perfect day to take a break from cooking and doing the dishes. One of Shreveport-Bossier City’s local food trucks, Good Cravingz, stopped by KSLA to share what they’re cooking up today.

Owner Shonveyon Johnson says they’ve been serving the area since 2021. Breakfast options include staples like cinnamon rolls and grits, with brisket, wings and more available for lunch. They also do delicious snow cones!

“I always wanted to own my own snow cone stand so I asked my husband to purchase me a snow cone van and it went from there!”

Johnson says serving the community is always exciting.

You can find Good Cravingz serving breakfast and lunch at the new Sobo Food Truck Park that will open on July 1 at 3498 Barksdale Boulevard. For the full menu and schedule, click here.

KSLA THIS MORNING>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart.
Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart
Portions of SW Arkansas under Severe Storm Watch
Strong to severe storms possible tonight and overnight; more dangerous heat on the way
Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto...
Automatic SNAP replacement benefits approved for Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes due to storm-related power outages
BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of...
Downtown shooting spree suspect indicted for 22 criminal acts
Natoya Dixon (left), DOB: 11/12/2003, and Tristen Thomas (right), DOB: 10/23/2003
19-year-old woman indicted for shooting outside skating rink

Latest News

It's National Eat at a Food Truck Day!
Good Cravingz serves delicious eats on National Eat at a Food Truck Day
Good Cravingz serves delicious eats on National Eat at a Food Truck Day
Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport
American Red Cross offering lunch, dinner for limited time
Non-profits searching for volunteers, donations following storms