Good Cravingz serves delicious eats on National Eat at a Food Truck Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday, June 26 is National Eat at a Food Truck Day!

It’s the perfect day to take a break from cooking and doing the dishes. One of Shreveport-Bossier City’s local food trucks, Good Cravingz, stopped by KSLA to share what they’re cooking up today.

Owner Shonveyon Johnson says they’ve been serving the area since 2021. Breakfast options include staples like cinnamon rolls and grits, with brisket, wings and more available for lunch. They also do delicious snow cones!

“I always wanted to own my own snow cone stand so I asked my husband to purchase me a snow cone van and it went from there!”

Johnson says serving the community is always exciting.

You can find Good Cravingz serving breakfast and lunch at the new Sobo Food Truck Park that will open on July 1 at 3498 Barksdale Boulevard. For the full menu and schedule, click here.

