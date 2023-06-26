Gas prices rise slightly

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices rose slightly ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the Natural State rose 1.6 cents last week to $3.11.

Prices are 0.6 cents less a gallon than a month ago and $1.31 less than last year.

The national average remains unchanged at $3.54.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, called it a “sideways week,” with prices holding stable despite oil prices bouncing around.

“Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally,” he said. “But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”

