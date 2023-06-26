Dangerous heat this afternoon with some storms chances late

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We had a bit of a busy start to the work week with storms rolling through the ArkLaTex during the early morning hours. Heading into the afternoon we’ll see those storm chances erode away and the dangerous heat move in. Highs in the very upper-90s are expected today by the time we get into the late afternoon hours and it will feel like the triple digits, easily. There is a chance we may need an Excessive Heat Warning, but for now, the entire region is under a Heat Advisory. Feels like temperatures might reach above the 110-degree mark, if that ends up being the case a heat warning will be needed.

Later tonight, another complex of storms could develop across southwest Arkansas and then dive southeast, brushing our eastern Louisiana parishes as we head into early Tuesday morning. Looking ahead to Tuesday and beyond, the much bigger story will be a dangerous heat wave developing across the region. Highs Tuesday will likely surpass 100 for many areas but of course, it will feel hotter with the humidity.

By Wednesday and Thursday, near record-setting highs are likely as the mercury soars to around 105 for many locations! The good news is that the humidity won’t be as high but it will still be dangerously hot. Try and limit your time outside this week if you can! Long-range forecast charts indicate that we could see a change in the pattern as we approach next weekend and the July 4th holiday that might bring cooler temperatures and better rain chances but this is still a long way out and subject to change. Stay tuned!

