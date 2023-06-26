Getting Answers
Clean Slate Botanicals offers candle-pouring experience July 12, July 26 and Aug. 16

Clean Slate Botanicals is hosting a candle-pouring experience.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If you’re looking to get something fun on your calendar, Clean Slate Botanicals has a unique event lined up for you to get crafty with your friends.

It’s their candle-pouring experience, and the event looks like a whole lot of fun. Ben Whalen, owner of Clean Slate Botanicals, joined KSLA live Monday, June 26 to preview what this event is all about.

This event has caught the eye of many and the one scheduled for the last weekend in June just sold out, but there are plenty of other dates already planned so people can get in on all the action.

Upcoming event dates are July 12 and 26 and Aug. 16. Tickets are $55 each.

