Volunteers clean up Shreveport-Bossier following storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Volunteers came from across the ArkLaTex Saturday (June 24) to help clean up damage in the area following last week’s severe storms.

Thousands of people are still without power, and many are still recovering from catastrophic storms, which is why volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation and Team Rubicon partnered up to take action and help the community.

“An opportunity for us to show and give back to them, give back to the community and our customers,” Leader of Team Rubicon Tricia Cartinez said.

Dozens of volunteers from the organizations joined forces to clean up areas that sustained damaged from the storms. They spent the day clearing debris and cutting trees.

“[We want to] make the areas in their homes livable, so they can at least get into their yard and into their driveways, because the trees that we cleaned we’re blocking driveways,” Cartinez said.

Many volunteers experienced the storm themselves and felt inclined to help.

“I didn’t have electricity, Sarah didn’t have electricity, but our homes were fine, and our families were fine. And what else was there to do but help other people who needed to get back in their homes,” Cartinez said.

Team Rubicon and the Home Depot Foundation say they plan to continue assisting communities impacted by storms and natural disasters with volunteer clean up days.

➣ Non-profits searching for volunteers, donations following storms

