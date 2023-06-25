Unrestrained man dies in Bossier Parish crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Webster Parish man died from a fatal single-vehicle crash in Bossier Parish.

On June 24, after 7 p.m., Louisiana State Police troopers began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 157, north of LA Highway 528. The crash claimed the life of Terry Roath, 80.

During the investigation, troopers discovered that a 2018 Nissan Maxima, driven by Roath, was traveling south on LA Highway 157. For reasons unknown, the Maxima exited the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and striking a tree.

Roath, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The Bossier Parish Coroner’s office pronounced Roath dead at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

