SWEPCO gives excess food to food bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thousands of workers and volunteers came together to help rebuild the community after storms ripped through the ArkLaTex on June 15-16, leaving lots of damage and thousands without power.

Aside from restoring electricity, SWEPCO has made a generous donation to the community in Northwest Louisiana.

GIVING BACK! 🚚 Four big rig trailers of frozen, refrigerated and dry food, drinks, condiments, paper plates and... Posted by Southwestern Electric Power Company - SWEPCO on Sunday, June 25, 2023

The utility — with the aid of thousands of out-of-state linemen — has worked diligently for more than a week to restore service to its customers. In the end, there was food left over from the restoration efforts’ base camp. So before concluding their work in Northwest Louisiana, they made a generous donation that will have a huge impact on hundreds of families and individuals.

“There’s so many people in the community that need assistance right now, especially if they’ve lost their food from the power. And there’s so many reasons that right now they need a little extra helping hand,” SWEPCO spokeswoman Brooke Rinaudo said. “So we do everything that we can to make sure that the food doesn’t go wasted and it gets into the right hands.”

SWEPCO delivered four tractor-trailers of food, drinks and other goods Sunday to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. One of the trailers of food weighed 31,866 pounds.

“This donation is huge to us,” said Martha Marak, the food bank’s executive director.

“I don’t even think I have words to describe how meaningful it is to us and how we know there are clients waiting to receive this food and our goal is to start getting it out first thing Monday morning.”

The food bank provides food to approximately 130 locations such as church food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters.

“We gather food here at our distribution center on Mount Zion Road and we make those foods availiable year around to our partners,” Marak said. “So it’s a natural outlet when a disaster happens that individuals in these neighborhoods where we already have food established to just go to those locations.”

The food bank also has partnered with Shreveport Green to give perishable boxes of food with sandwiches, chips and Oreos to all SPAR summer camps Monday.

If anyone needs food assistance, you are urged to call the food bank at (318) 675-2400.

