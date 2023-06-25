Strong to severe storms possible tonight and overnight; more dangerous heat on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until 7 PM for most of the ArkLaTex and the entire region is under a Heat Advisory through tomorrow evening at 7:00. I would not be surprised if some places are upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Monday. As for this evening, we are dealing with the heat on top of a severe weather risk. The far northeastern counties in our portion of Arkansas are under a 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather tonight and into the overnight hours. The main threats across the risk area, including Texarkana in a 2 out of 5 and the Shreveport/Bossier City area under a 1 out of 5, are large hail and damaging wind. The timing of the storms is suspect with model data not agreeing. At this time I am expecting storms to really begin moving into the area between 10 PM and 2 AM. Tonight, temperatures will barely cool off at all with lows dropping to the low-80s. It will feel warmer than the measured temperature all night thanks to the humidity.

Tomorrow will be dangerously hot once again with highs possibly rising into the low tiple-digits. Even if your location doesn’t actually rise to that level it will feel like it has. Heat Index values are likely to rise up to or higher than 110 degrees and that is why I expect an upgrade to an Excessive Heat Warning. After the wave of storms comes to an end in the morning we will see sunshine for the rest of the day.

Tuesday will be more of the same and the dangerous heat is expected to continue through the rest of the work week. This is a serious heat wave with measured highs in the triple digits all week. It will always feel hotter thanks to the humidity. Our next rain chance moves in for the weekend when things cool down slightly. Looking ahead farther, it seems we’ll have some sort of daily rain chance through the July 4th Holiday.

