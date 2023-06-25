Shawn Wilson endorsed by La. Democratic Party in race for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Democratic Party has endorsed former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson in the race for governor.

“With a united party backing a single candidate prior to qualifying for the race, we can take this momentum and turn it into a groundswell of support,” Wilson said. “Now that we’re all together, we can begin to address real, everyday issues like public safety, expanding economic opportunity, strengthening education, improving healthcare accessibility and equitability, addressing the affordable housing crisis, and so much more.”

Louisiana Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Bernhardt released the following statement about the decision to endorse Wilson:

“Shawn Wilson is a proven leader that worked across the aisle as transportation secretary to spearhead more than $5 billion in infrastructure investments, building more than 160 bridges and 7,000 miles of road repairs. He is a man of high character that knows how to get the job done. As governor, Shawn will build on Governor John Bel Edwards’ progress for our state. On the other hand, his opponent, Jeff Landry, has burned bridges and torn our state down to advance his political career. In a tumultuous sea of Republican opposition, Wilson is the lone hope for progress-Louisiana Democrats stand strong and united in our support for Dr. Wilson. The stakes could not be higher. That’s why the Democratic State Central Committee voted 96-0 to suspend the rules and endorse Shawn Wilson for governor ahead of the August qualifying date. Republicans endorsed their candidate months ago. We cannot afford to postpone or allow anyone to impede the efforts of the Louisiana Democratic Party. We have nearly 1,000 races this fall, we stand to gain seats in Congress next cycle. The Louisiana Democratic Party is committed to electing officials in all of these races who represent the values of the hard-working families of this state. We are confident that Shawn Wilson will make the fall runoff and defeat Jeff Landry. But it will take a concerted effort from Democrats across Louisiana. The Democratic State Central Committee sent a clear message today: Democrats are united in our commitment for progress and so is Shawn Wilson. It’s time for all of us to get behind Shawn Wilson to make him the next governor of Louisiana.”

Wilson has also been endorsed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

At this time, Wilson is the only high-profile Democrat to enter the race.

Republican candidates in the race for governor include Landry, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder, Stephen Waguespack, Louisiana State Senator Sharon Hewitt, and Louisiana State Representative Richard Nelson. Hunter Lundy is the only Independent to join the race.

The qualifying period for the gubernatorial race is Tuesday, August 8, through Thursday, August 10. Voters will head to the polls for the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14.

