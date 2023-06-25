Several NFL stars and Centenary join forces at youth football camp

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We are set for a huge weekend of football in the Ark-La-Tex.

Aside from Sunday’s 318 Takeover Football Camp, Mayo Field saw action on Saturday.

Hundreds of young student-athletes in the area learned more about football from some of the area’s greats, during a early morning workout on Centenary’s campus.

First-year Gents head coach, Byron Dawson, teamed up with several active NFL players to teach skills and drills to the youth.

“It’s my number one priority, just giving back, " says Panthers wide receiver and Parkway High School alum Terrace Marshall, Jr. “Just giving the kids the opportunity to see it’s possible to make it to the NFL or NBA. Whatever you want to do in life, make it from where you’re from.”

