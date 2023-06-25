North Louisiana football community continues to remember Homer’s Ja’Kerion Calome

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Members of high school football programs continue to remember the life of Ja’Kerion Calome.

The Homer High School football star died this week as a result of a tragic incident. Authorities have not released any further details surrounding his passing.

Calome helped the Pelicans capture the school’s first state football championship since 1939, two seasons ago. In 2022, Calome was a member of the team that finished as a runner-up in the Division IV title game.

“It’s just going to be hard to look into those kids’ eyes and talk to them about what happened, " says Homer head football coach, Richard Casey. “First thing, it just brings you down. [It] brings you down to your knees. I keep my faith. [I] keep leaning on God. He’s never let me down.”

