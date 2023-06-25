Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

North Louisiana football community continues to remember Homer’s Ja’Kerion Calome

Pelicans football star tragically passed away this week
Homer's head football coach Richard Casey speaks following the passing of Ja'Kerion Calome
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Members of high school football programs continue to remember the life of Ja’Kerion Calome.

The Homer High School football star died this week as a result of a tragic incident. Authorities have not released any further details surrounding his passing.

Calome helped the Pelicans capture the school’s first state football championship since 1939, two seasons ago. In 2022, Calome was a member of the team that finished as a runner-up in the Division IV title game.

“It’s just going to be hard to look into those kids’ eyes and talk to them about what happened, " says Homer head football coach, Richard Casey. “First thing, it just brings you down. [It] brings you down to your knees. I keep my faith. [I] keep leaning on God. He’s never let me down.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer High football player reported dead
Two coronor's vehicles spotted at the scene of a major accident.
Teen killed in wreck on Southern Loop
Gun sale gone wrong; man shot, fighting for life
BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of...
Downtown shooting spree suspect indicted for 22 criminal acts

Latest News

Minden High School alum L'Jarius Sneed signs autograph for child
Area NFL stars meet and greet with the community in Bossier City
Calvary quarterback reads the field before throwing
Over 20 teams meet at Bossier City’s Freedom Fields for charity 7-on-7 tournament
Sam Burns reaction after watching replay of hole-in-one
Shreveport’s Sam Burns sinks hole-in-one on first day of U.S. Open in Los Angeles
Thousands inside Cypress Baptist Church remember Ronnie Coker
An entire community unites to celebrate the life of veteran coach Ronnie Coker