Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

BRPD: Teen arrested in connection with shooting

Aniya Fountain
Aniya Fountain(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested Aniya Fountain, 18, in connection with a shooting on Thursday, June 22.

According to arrest documents, someone in a passing car fired multiple shots at a home. Police said the homeowner, her two young children, and her mother were at home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Following the shooting, the homeowner provided police with surveillance footage of the incident along with the license plate information of the vehicle that was potentially involved, arrest documents said.

Police said they traced the vehicle to a home on Live Oak Boulevard and made contact with Fountain along with two other people.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home on Live Oak Boulevard and recovered two firearms, according to the arrest documents.

According to BRPD, officers also interviewed Fountain and learned she had knowledge that two suspects were still wanted in connection with the shooting.

A perimeter was set up at the home on Live Oak Boulevard on Friday, June 23, according to arrest documents. Police said that Fountain exited the home several times, looked at officers, and then went back inside. Police added they believe Fountain was alerting the two suspects about the presence of officers.

According to the arrest documents, the two suspects and Fountain were eventually taken into custody.

Fountain is charged with first-degree murder attempt accessories after the fact, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities accessories after the fact, and aggravated criminal damage to property accessories after the fact, the arrest documents said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of...
Downtown shooting spree suspect indicted for 22 criminal acts
Gun sale gone wrong; man shot, fighting for life
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer High football player reported dead
Natoya Dixon (left), DOB: 11/12/2003, and Tristen Thomas (right), DOB: 10/23/2003
19-year-old woman indicted for shooting outside skating rink
LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations

Latest News

Police Lights
Body found after male falls into water near Grand Isle, officials say
Fatal crash generic
Unrestrained man dies in Bossier Parish crash
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU’s Dylan Crews wins 2023 Golden Spikes Award; first Tiger to win it since ‘89
Shaughnessy Johnson
Man arrested following overdose of 1-year-old, deputies say