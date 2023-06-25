Area NFL stars meet and greet with the community in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Players participating in Sunday’s ‘318 Takeover Camp’ met with the public on Saturday.

Current NFL stars, Dak Prescott, Tre’Davious White, Devin White, Donovan Wilson, Brandon Wilson, Rodarius Williams, Greedy Williams, Ar’Darius Washington, Marquez Stevenson, L’Jarius Sneed, Robert Rochelle, Terrace Marshall, Jr., and Henry Black will be in attendance on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

