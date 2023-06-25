Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer High football player reported dead
Two coronor's vehicles spotted at the scene of a major accident.
Teen killed in wreck on Southern Loop
Gun sale gone wrong; man shot, fighting for life
BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of...
Downtown shooting spree suspect indicted for 22 criminal acts

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised
Volunteers clean up storm damage in Shreveport-Bossier
Volunteers clean up Shreveport-Bossier following storms