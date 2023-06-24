Woman lived with bees, beehive inside White Oak Apartments wall for months despite complaints to management

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Can you imagine sharing your apartment with bees, buzzing in the walls all day, everyday? Well, that was the reality for a Bossier City resident.

Kiyoka Spencer lives at White Oak & Orchard Apartments, where she has had to deal with bees in her wall for months due to improper care from management at the complex.

“I’m allergic to bees, and there’s actually still bees in the wall that they did not tear out. They only tore out one section,” she said.

Spencer told KSLA that she reported the bees to the complex several times over the course of two and a half months ago. Now, in June, the bees were finally being removed.

“They hired an exterminator. They [exterminated] bees before, but not a massive beehive like this. What they found was a 500-pound beehive,” Spencer said.

She says she’s upset at the slow reaction to her request.

“What they told me was, well, ‘they gotta die off before we get them up.’ The ones you got up off the wall wasn’t dead or on the honeycomb, so why can’t [they] get up the dead bees?”

The room that the bees occupied was a room that Spencer’s late mother’s belongings were stored in. Now, honey and dead bees lay on those items.

“It’s still stuff in here that got honey on it like my mom’s jewelry. It’s very sad because I told them ‘that’s my mom’s stuff,’ and they don’t care. They only care because now its heat on this property.”

