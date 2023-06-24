Many days of triple-digits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Sadly, it is so hot out there and we have zero relief on the way. Temperatures have easily risen to the upper-90s across much of the ArkLaTex and it doesn’t even matter. It feels like the triple-digits across the region, which is this forecast’s main point. A Heat Advisory has been issued for all counties and parishes and that will go on until tomorrow evening, I would not be surprised if it was upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning. Lows tonight will barely drop below 80 degrees, we expect clear skies overnight.

Tomorrow the heat continues. Some places will possibly see the triple-digits for measured temperatures, even if you don’t see that it won’t matter. It will feel like anywhere between 106 and 115. Sunny skies once again with a slight chance for some heat-driven thunderstorms. There is a minor severe threat for tomorrow that exists mainly in the northeast portion of the ArkLaTex. Some storms if they form could get a bit strong.

We are calling for most of this week to be in the triple-digits for measured highs. There could be some days where we don’t quite make it but regardless, it will feel like the triple-digits. We have nothing for significant rain chances this entire forecast and nothing for heat relief on the way any time soon. Take care of yourself this week. Watch the pavement temperatures when outside with your pets. DO NOT leave anything, anyone, or any animal in any vehicle for any length of time. We’ll give you the First Alert to heat relief when it comes up, but that won’t be for a while. Summer now has a grip on the ArkLaTex.

