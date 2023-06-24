Getting Answers
Gun sale gone wrong; man shot, fighting for life

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man called someone over to buy a gun, only to be shot in the back.

On June 24, at 3:22 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting call bringing them to the 300 block of Robinson Place. When officers arrived they discovered a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in his back inside of a duplex.

A witness, the victim’s girlfriend, says the victim called someone over to the house so that he could buy a gun. He was outside talking to the suspect when suddenly he attempted to run back into the house. The suspect shot four times at him with a rifle, hitting him once in the back.

After shooting the victim, the suspect left in a dark-colored Nissan. He was described as a 6ft tall black male, weighing around 150 lb., and wearing a green hoodie.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries by the Shreveport Fire Department.

An investigation is currently ongoing, more updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information that could help solve this investigation or lead to an arrest, contact SPD at 318-673-7300 or call Caddo Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 318-673-7373.

