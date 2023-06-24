Downtown shooting spree suspect indicted for 22 criminal acts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On March 25, a man began a shooting spree that ended in the death of one man, and now he is indicted for multiple criminal acts.

On June 22, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted Devin Porter Jr., 20, of Shreveport, with three indictments, including 22 separate counts for criminal acts committed in late March.

The top charge is one count of second-degree murder in connection with the March 25, gunshot death of Jacorvin Taylor, 32. Taylor was one of seven people Porter fired upon in a shooting spree that occurred in downtown Shreveport on Texas Street.

Counts two through seven are for attempted second-degree murder in connection with the others who were injured during the shooting spree.

Count eight is for aggravated flight from an officer when he refused to stop his vehicle.

Porter also faces 12 counts of illegal possession of stolen things, including a vehicle that was used in the shooting spree, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, and illegal use of weapons. The last 10 counts involve damage to vehicles during his shooting spree.

Previous Coverage:

