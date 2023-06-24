Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Downtown shooting spree suspect indicted for 22 criminal acts

BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of...
BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated flight from an officer (felony), illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce and resisting an officer, booking records show.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On March 25, a man began a shooting spree that ended in the death of one man, and now he is indicted for multiple criminal acts.

On June 22, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted Devin Porter Jr., 20, of Shreveport, with three indictments, including 22 separate counts for criminal acts committed in late March.

The top charge is one count of second-degree murder in connection with the March 25, gunshot death of Jacorvin Taylor, 32. Taylor was one of seven people Porter fired upon in a shooting spree that occurred in downtown Shreveport on Texas Street.

Counts two through seven are for attempted second-degree murder in connection with the others who were injured during the shooting spree.

Count eight is for aggravated flight from an officer when he refused to stop his vehicle.

Porter also faces 12 counts of illegal possession of stolen things, including a vehicle that was used in the shooting spree, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, and illegal use of weapons. The last 10 counts involve damage to vehicles during his shooting spree.

Previous Coverage:
RELATED STORY
Downtown Shreveport shooting leads to 6 injured; DDA releases statement

A shooting on Texas Street, downtown, leads to several injured and one fighting for their life.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two coronor's vehicles spotted at the scene of a major accident.
Teen killed in wreck on Southern Loop
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer High football player reported dead
LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations
Evidence collected in CPSO large-scale drug bust
Duo arrested for reportedly selling over 750 lbs. of weed across Shreveport
Gun sale gone wrong; man shot, fighting for life

Latest News

Gun sale gone wrong; man shot, fighting for life
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer High football player reported dead
Bossier City woman deals with hundreds of bees in the wall at White Oaks Apartments
Woman lived with bees, beehive inside White Oak Apartments wall for months despite complaints to management
Coach of deceased Homer football player speaks out