Dangerous heat returns!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! The dangerous heat has returned to the ArkLaTex and somehow this time it is going to get worse than it did last week. We’re easing into it today with only a Heat Advisory having been issued for your Saturday. Measured highs may reach the triple-digits in some places, but the mid to upper-90s are most likely today. It will feel up to about 108 across the region. Nothing for precipitation is expected.

Tomorrow, much worse. Highs are likely to reach the upper-90s and low triple-digits, we will see feels-like temperatures reaching above 110 and I am expecting an Excessive Heat Warning. Again, nothing much expected for rain tomorrow and that’s the case going forward through the rest of this forecast.

The measured triple-digits are likely as we head into the work week and it will likely feel worse thanks to the humidity. Only low-end rain chances due to heat and humidity exist in this forecast. This is going to be a very hot stretch.

