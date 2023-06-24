19-year-old woman indicted for shooting outside skating rink

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager who was allegedly involved in the slaying death of Tyniece Haley has been indicted.

On June 24, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned with an indictment for Natoya Dixon, 19, for second-degree murder.

It began on March 5, when a group of people met to fight in the parking lot of a skating business on Bert Kounes Industrial Loop. Dixon allegedly shot and killed Tyniece Haley, 18.

Tyniece Haley, 18 (Family)

Two teens were arrested after the incident, and on March 9, Dixon was charged with second-degree murder.

