SPD searching for 15-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile.

Jordan Pequeno, 15, was last seen on June 20th riding a green bicycle in the 6500 Block of Quilen Boulevard. He is approximately 5′5″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. Jordan has long black hair and was last seen wearing black shorts.

He is known to frequent the area around West 70th Street and Union Ave.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.