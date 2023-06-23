The Salvation Army gives away 260 cases of water as thousands remain without electricity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thousands of utility workers have been working long hours to restore power since severe storms swept through the ArkLaTex on June 15-16.

However, thousands still remain without electricity during a time of extreme heat and threats of heat exhaustion. To help alleviate this situation, The Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier held a water distribution event Thursday, providing one free case of water per household.

Organizers say it’s important to stay hydrated during this time.

“We’ve probably given out 150 cases of water so far and I’ll say at least half of them are still sitting in the dark without power,” said Scott McCloud, volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army.

Thank you to Origin Bank for helping our disaster efforts this morning! We were able to pass out 260 cases of water to families in need! #beattheheat #volunteer #thankyou Posted by The Salvation Army Shreveport-Bossier on Thursday, June 22, 2023

“It is so important to stay cool, stay hydrated,” McCloud said. “And it’s important for neighbors to check on neighbors to make sure other members of family or maybe even friends are okay.”

The Salvation Army’s cooling center will reopen Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SWEPCO said the utility crews are working diligently to get everyone back online as fast as possible. They encourage everyone to be patient and know they haven’t forgotten about you.

