Pulmonary physician explains how underwater pressure affects body, equipment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The days-long search for the missing Titan submersible came to a close on Thursday, June 22, after the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the vessel suffered from a catastrophic implosion.

Dr. Bob Holladay, pulmonary physician at Ochsner LSU Health, joined KSLA on Friday, June 23 to explain how pressure played a part in this tragedy and how it can impact scuba divers.

Holladay says pressure increases every 30 feet when diving, meaning pressure was very high at the depth the submersible was at.

“It’s a very high degree of pressure that’s building around it [the submersible]. The pressure is just pressing in on this container they’re in, and if it’s not structurally sound or fit to be able to tolerate that pressure, it just breaks apart.”

While scuba divers can’t reach such high depths, pressure can still have negative effects on their body. Holladay says when divers reach their depth limit, they have to resurface very slowly to avoid decompression sickness.

This is caused when gases that have dissolved in the blood from high pressure form bubbles as that pressure decreases.

“There are signs of decompression illness: you can have some rashes on your skin, you can have some confusion, pain in your chest or back.”

Holladay says a hyperbaric chamber is often used to help with this sickness.

“You can adjust the pressure around you so that you simulate the pressures you would be at, at depth. It allows you to come up slower.”

In the case of the submersible running out of oxygen, Holladay says if the group had been found they would have had a hard time getting back up quickly because of the depth and pressure they had been at.

