Non-profits searching for volunteers, donations following storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Non-profit organizations are looking for assistance following the severe storms that tore through the ArkLaTex on June 16. This could be your chance to give back to the community.

On Friday, June 23, Heather Carpenter, the executive director of Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research at LSUS, joined KSLA to discuss volunteer opportunities.

Noel United Methodist Church Food Pantry will hold a food donation drive Monday to Thursday (June 26 - 29). They are requesting that people donate beverages and ready-to-eat food items that need no special utensils to open like:

Vienna sausages

Cheese and crackers

Granola bars

Beef jerky

Bottled water

Donations will be given to people who have lost their food due to power outages. Donations can be dropped 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the food pantry located on 520 Herndon Street.

The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help in the emergency shelters. They also need emergency response drivers and mental health counselors. If you register as a volunteer on RedCross.org, it will take approximately 24-48 hours to process your application and be matched to a volunteer site.

Shreveport Volunteer Network needs volunteers to help clear debris and trees from neighborhoods hit the hardest during the storms. You can download their app, and fill out your information to volunteer by going to this link ➣ https://shreveportvolunteernetwork.com/volunteer-with-us/.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, email INAR@lsus.edu or call 318-795-4264.

