McDonald’s debuts new jalapeno burgers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - McDonald’s is rolling out a spicier, cheesier take on the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese with the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC and Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double QPC.

These limited-time menu items feature a signature, 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder patty, two slices of melty American cheese, thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon and pickled jalapeño slices. They’re topped off with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Starting Monday, July 10, you can head over to any participating McDonald’s location.

Copyright 2023 KALB and the McDonald’s Corporation. All rights reserved.