Man wanted for alleged sexual assault of teen girl

Reginald Fisher, DOB: 10/13/1963
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport are currently looking for a man believed to have sexually assaulted a teenager.

The Shreveport Police Department says back on May 8, the investigation began after detectives got a complaint that a 15-year-old was sexually assaulted by an adult man. A forensic interview was done with the teen, who says she was sexually assaulted by Reginald Fisher, 59.

After further investigation, an arrest warrant for Fisher was issued. He’s wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

