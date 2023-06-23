Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Major heat wave looms

By Matt Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The heat is the main weather story starting this weekend and heading into next week. Temperatures will near 100 and with the humidity it will feel even hotter. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings may return to the forecast next week. Some rain may fall at times, but overall coverage is expected to remain limited.

Plenty of sunshine on the way for today with just a few clouds from time to time. The heat won’t be excessive but we’ll still see afternoon temperatures back in the low to mid 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible, primarily across the far southern or western portions of the ArkLaTex.

Speaking of storms, some forecast models indicate a complex of storms developing to our west by evening and then pushing east into the ArkLaTex overnight. If this does happen, storms would be weakening rapidly as they arrive and our severe weather chances currently appear very low. Any storms that do manage to make it in here would be long gone by sunrise Saturday.

The heat will begin to build over the weekend. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s on Saturday and by Sunday we’ll be in the upper 90s. Little in the way of rain is expected.

Next week looks even hotter as a strong ridge of high pressures takes hold across the southern Plains. Sunny and mainly dry conditions are likely. Temperatures will near 100 most of next week. With the humidity it will be feeling like 105+ most afternoons. The nights won’t bring much relief with overnight lows staying in the upper 70s to around 80.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Two coronor's vehicles spotted at the scene of a major accident.
Two coroner vehicles spotted at wreck
LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations
Evidence collected in CPSO large-scale drug bust
Duo arrested for reportedly selling over 750 lbs. of weed across Shreveport
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts

Latest News

Dangerous heat returns this weekend
Matt's morning weather update
As the temperatures rise, so do the chances of experiencing heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Doctor explains how to protect yourself, your loved ones from heat-related illnesses
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret swirls near St. Vincent as it enters eastern Caribbean
On Thursday, June 22, 2023, The Salvation Army held a free water giveaway event for people...
The Salvation Army gives away 260 cases of water as thousands remain without electricity