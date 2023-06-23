IV business hydrates linemen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An IV hydration business in the ArkLaTex provided linemen with free IVs on Thursday at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds to keep them safe as they work in the heat to help restore the community following last week’s storms.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about going home to your family. Staying alive and staying hydrated,” lineman Corey Walker said.

Elizabeth Moore, co-owner of Southern Hydreight, said she’s providing IV hydration drips for workers like Walker because he and others have worked long days to help restore power throughout Shreveport and they need to stay hydrated, especially following the two recent heat-related deaths in Caddo Parish.

“This is something I am passionate about. I am in the medical field myself, I am an occupational therapist by education,” Moore said. “These people are doing such a wonderful job to restore our community. We go to take care of them and, in turn, they’re taking care of us.

“We’re preaching prevention, preventing dehydration, preventing heat-related illnesses and preventing heat-related deaths.”

Kolby Gabbard, a lineman who traveled from Kentucky to help people in Shreveport, also received a hydration drip.

“It helps you stay focused, keep your head in the game,” he said. “It just makes you feel a whole lot better than without any water or anything.”

Hannah Rhodes and Linda Dockins, both of whom work with Southern Hydreight, said they’re thankful to give back to the community.

“I also have family members that are linemen. There’s no reason for them to have any kind of preventable accidents or deaths as we’ve seen recently when just a simple IV can help prevent that,” Rhodes said.

“God called me to be a minister of compassion. This is my way of showing compassion to others as these men are out here showing compassion to help restore the electricity.”

Moore said her businesses also responded to Hurricanes Ida and Laura with their IV services. She said she hopes IV hydration can be provided at other disaster responses as well.

“Vitamin C, B-12, magnesium, potassium, calcium. All those things are going back into the bag. It goes directly into your bloodstream. So it’s 100% absorbed. They get an instant lift from what we give them in the bags,” Moore said.

“What we’re pushing for is that IV hydration preventively and restoratively be at all disaster responses. We’re here to help the community all we can.”

Moore said the Shreveport-Bossier community helped to bring the IV hydration services to linemen Thursday. Some of the businesses that helped with supplies and donations include Prep Cakes Bakery, Shreveport Volunteer Network, Sabine Revitalize and Lipsey Logistics Worldwide LLC, among others, she said.

Moore said if you’d like to donate, you can contact Southern Hydreight.

