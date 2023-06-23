Getting Answers
Homer High football player dead, school reports

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, the school reports.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
HOMER, La. (KSLA) - The Homer community is mourning the loss of a player on the Homer High School’s football team.

The school posted on Facebook Friday, June 23 that senior, Ja’Kerion Calome, died sometime during the morning. He was #8 on the team.

At this time, it’s unclear how he died. KSLA is reaching out to law enforcement in the area for more information. This story will be updated with more details when information is confirmed.

We are devastated to hear of #8 Senior Ja’Kerion Calome’s passing this morning. We offer our deepest condolences to his...

Posted by Homer Pelicans on Friday, June 23, 2023

