Educator discusses his career and challenges as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Both a man and an educator. And both Black and gay.
Markeeva Campbell joined Alexandria Savage on June 22 in the KSLA Cafe to discuss how that experience shaped him as a man and as an educator both inside and outside the classroom.
He also announced his upcoming backpack drive.
Listen to the full interview here:
