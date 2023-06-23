Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Educator discusses his career and challenges as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community

Educator discusses career challenges as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community
Educator discusses career challenges as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Both a man and an educator. And both Black and gay.

Markeeva Campbell joined Alexandria Savage on June 22 in the KSLA Cafe to discuss how that experience shaped him as a man and as an educator both inside and outside the classroom.

He also announced his upcoming backpack drive.

Listen to the full interview here:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Two coronor's vehicles spotted at the scene of a major accident.
Two coroner vehicles spotted at wreck
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Appalachian Power lineman dies while in ArkLaTex to help with storm recovery efforts
LSU
NCAA hands down ruling on LSU football, basketball recruiting violations
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
LDH, coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related

Latest News

Educator discusses career challenges as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community
Educator discusses career and challenges as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community
Gentlemen's Cooking Classic kicks off with a special celebrity chef.
Gentlemen’s Cooking Classic returns, Dishing It Up Again - Southern STYLE!
Gentlemen's Cooking Classic kicks off with a special celebrity chef.
Gentlemen's Cooking Classic kicks off raising funds for SUSLA
Organization donates check to Bossier Valero shooting victim
Man shot during Valero gas station robbery presented with $6K check