Educator discusses his career and challenges as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Both a man and an educator. And both Black and gay.

Markeeva Campbell joined Alexandria Savage on June 22 in the KSLA Cafe to discuss how that experience shaped him as a man and as an educator both inside and outside the classroom.

He also announced his upcoming backpack drive.

Listen to the full interview here:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.