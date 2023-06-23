Getting Answers
East Texas Food Bank holds distribution in Longview

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Much needed food supplies are being given out in a massive operation in one East Texas city.

After the recent widespread storms, many people have lost power and water. With the loss of power, food that was stored in freezers or refrigerators has likely now spoiled.

To help people recover a little, the East Texas Food Bank set up distribution operations in Longview at the fairgrounds, giving out much needed food such as produce and pre-packaged non-perishables, along with hygiene supplies.

At first, hundreds of cars turned out, eventually nearing a couple thousand waiting in line for supplies.

ETFB plans to serve 1,500 families. CEO Dennis Cullinane talks about how this distribution is desperately needed by so many.

