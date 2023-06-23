Getting Answers
Dynamic Drill Sessions basketball camp set for return next week in Shreveport

Event hosted by veteran basketball coach, Dr. Cedric Ellis
Previewing upcoming Dynamic Drills skills basketball camp in Shreveport
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As many young-student athletes await next basketball season, there is plenty of time to work on their game.

The second-annual, Dynamic Drills Sessions basketball camp will return beginning June 23 at The Training Ground on Youree Drive in Shreveport.

For a week, campers will learn the basics and have one-on-one training with some of the area’s best in basketball.

The event will be hosted by veteran basketball coach, and former Centenary Gents star, Dr. Cedric Ellis.

“It’s always a beautiful feeling for me, not only to watch the kids grow and learn and develop, but it’s a good feeling for us to know that we’re giving back to our youth, " says Dr. Ellis. “Giving them something positive to do that they enjoy doing and something that they love. You never know, one day, they’ll grow up to earn a basketball scholarship, one day.”

For more information on how to sign up for the Dynamic Drill Sessions basketball camp, click here.

