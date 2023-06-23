Dynamic Drill Sessions basketball camp set for return next week in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As many young-student athletes await next basketball season, there is plenty of time to work on their game.

The second-annual, Dynamic Drills Sessions basketball camp will return beginning June 23 at The Training Ground on Youree Drive in Shreveport.

For a week, campers will learn the basics and have one-on-one training with some of the area’s best in basketball.

The event will be hosted by veteran basketball coach, and former Centenary Gents star, Dr. Cedric Ellis.

“It’s always a beautiful feeling for me, not only to watch the kids grow and learn and develop, but it’s a good feeling for us to know that we’re giving back to our youth, " says Dr. Ellis. “Giving them something positive to do that they enjoy doing and something that they love. You never know, one day, they’ll grow up to earn a basketball scholarship, one day.”

For more information on how to sign up for the Dynamic Drill Sessions basketball camp, click here.

