DOTD helping with tree removal in NWLA after severe storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has added crews from across the state to remove downed trees and debris following severe storms late last week that left thousands without power during an intense heat wave.

DOTD crews will be out in the northwest Louisiana region over the weekend (June 24-25) cleaning up the state right-of-way where many miles of debris remain along state highways.

Crews from neighboring districts in the Monroe and Alexandra areas are providing assistance in order to expedite the process.

Routes such as US 71, LA 1, LA 169, LA 525 and LA 789 in Caddo Parish will be targeted, as these were hit hard with high winds that took down numerous large trees.

The goal is to remove any obstructions in the right-of-way ‘clear zone’, which is a traversable roadside area that allows a driver to stop safely, or regain control of a vehicle that has left the roadway.

Motorists should be advised that they may encounter crews and equipment along these and other state routes, particularly in Caddo Parish, and are reminded to drive with caution.

