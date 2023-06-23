Dangerous heat returns this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures and humidity will be going back up starting this weekend. Triple digit heat is looking probable next week. Factoring in the humidity, the heat index or ‘feels-like’ temperatures could top 110 starting on Sunday.

We’ll stay warm this evening and into tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening with a slow drop through the 70s overnight. Some showers and storms to our west this evening could push in overnight, but most of the rain is likely to dry up before reaching the ArkLaTex.

The weekend will start off on a hot note. After a few morning clouds Saturday expect to see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Temperatures will steadily climb into the mid 90s through the day. The heat index could reach 105 by afternoon.

Sunday is looking evening hotter with temperatures very near 100 and a heat index near 110. Mostly sunny and dry conditions are likely to wrap up the weekend.

Next week promises more stiflingly hot conditions. Temperatures will be near or even exceed 100 the entire week. The humidity will make it feel like 110+ at times. The nights won’t bring any relief with temperatures only falling to around 80.

Plan on limiting any physical activity outside and make sure you’re staying hydrated. Don’t forget the pets too. They’ll need shade and a steady supply of fresh, cool water if they are kept outside. If you’re walking the dog be sure to do that very early in the morning or after the sun has gone down in the evening so that their paws don’t burn.

Have a great weekend!

