City leaders provide additional solutions for debris removal

On today’s conference call with community leaders, several items came to light that may assist citizens in Shreveport in their recovery efforts. They are:

If there are reports of at least 25 homes or businesses suffering major structural damage to buildings not covered by insurance, low interest loans may become available from the U.S. Small Business Administration. If this fits your circumstances, please do to damage.la.gov and call the local Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Office at 318-675-2275 to make your report. Your report may help yourself and others.

The American Red Cross has funds available for individual assistance for persons suffering uninsured structural damage to their homes. Call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) to request assistance.

Governmental agencies are sending assessments to the state and federal governments. FEMA individual assistance may become available, but that is not certain now. Please keep track of your losses for possible FEMA individual assistance.

Please remember that one of the largest issues citizens will face is the removal of trees, tree branches, and other vegetative waste. The City will be issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for contractors who can remove the debris and take it to a permitted site for storage or disposal. The RFP process is required to obtain the 75% State of Louisiana reimbursement for the cost. The City anticipates issuing the RFP this week.

What should citizens do in the meantime? Please place debris where the City normally would pick it up. You do not need to cut it up in particular bundles or sizes. Please only put vegetative debris, not other debris, in those piles. The site that the City will obtain permits for will only be able to accept vegetative waste, not other garbage or solid waste, and likely will only be able to accept waste from City garbage trucks or equipment operated by the City’s contractors.

Items like tree limbs and shrubs should not be bagged. Pile those items as neatly as possible; however, do not place them in areas where they can impede or limit drainage in the event of rain. Please refrain from placing debris near water meters, fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility. If all the debris piled on the property is not collected during the initial pass, please continue to leave the remaining items in place for collection on subsequent passes.

Please be aware that it will be several weeks before the contractor(s) are in place to remove and dispose of the debris, so the City requests that you be patient with the process.

If a tree company is doing residential services, it is the company’s responsibility to remove all debris and haul it to a designated and properly permitted location.

The City will continue to pick up regular trash and garbage as before, and it will focus bulk pickups on non—vegetative debris. Residents are asked to separate debris and regular garbage. Each group will be collected separately.

We continue to ask for your patience.

For more information on Shreveport recovery efforts, visit the city social media channels.

