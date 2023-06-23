Getting Answers
American Red Cross offering lunch, dinner for limited time

Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport announced the American Red Cross will be offering lunch, dinner and supplies for a limited time period.

Currently set up at Morning Star Baptist Church, the food is free for anyone in need of a hot meal. There will also be tarps, hand sanitizer, bug spray, sunscreen, flashlights, work gloves, masks and water available.

The meals will be offered from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 25.

